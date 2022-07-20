Cher Reveals She Suffered 3 Miscarriages, One at 18 Years Old

Cher is opening up about her experience with miscarriages in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, marking the end of nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights. The "Believe" singer, 76, revealed on Twitter Monday that she had suffered three miscarriages over the years, one of which sent her to the hospital in agony.

"When I was young I had 3 miscarriages. 1st at 18.I was alone in our house. son came home & I was sobbing,& rocking on our floor. when I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain. couldn't even stop in elevator," she wrote, wondering how the medical emergency would be handled today. "dr sent me straight 2 hospital,& in2 operating rm.WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY."

When one person responded to Cher's initial tweet, saying that they had no clue she had experienced this, the music icon said she never planned to share her story, but now feels like she has to. "Never thought I'd need 2. These Insane republicans will kill our WOMEN 4 POLITICS‼️," Cher responded. "MOTHERS,SISTERS AUNTS,COUSINS,BEST FRIENDS...NO WOMAN IS SAFE IN AMERICA‼️ SOON NO SANE PERSON WILL BE SAFE.THESE ARE NOT JUST WORDS,NO CLIMATE LAWS,NO [money] 4 NEW POWER GRIDS. GOP=GUNS,FEAR, VIOLENCE."

Cher is just one of the many celebrities who have come forward to share their experiences with pregnancy and abortion in light of the supreme court decision. Ireland Baldwin shared on social media late last month that she had chosen to get an abortion when she had unintentionally gotten pregnant while in an unhealthy relationship. Baldwin said that after experiencing the divorce of her parents, Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, she didn't want to bring a baby into a similar dynamic.

"I know exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other," she said. "I chose me, and I would choose me again. Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? Maybe. Maybe not. But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn't gonna work for me... I chose me, and I would choose me again. It's your life, it's your choice."