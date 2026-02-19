Chef Anne Burrell Reportedly Left ‘Suicidal Note’ Morning of Her Death, Police Say

New information has come to light surrounding the death of chef Anne Burrell at age 55.

More than six months after the Food Network star’s death was ruled a suicide, a new report from the New York Police Department obtained by PEOPLE confirmed that a “suicidal note” was left in the bedroom of Burrell’s Brooklyn home. An investigator also found “suicidal” journal entries on a bed in the same room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the House of Knives star’s death on June 17, 2025, Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, reportedly told police his wife had never attempted suicide in the past and “never talked about it,” with the police report indicating Claxton hadn’t noticed “any signs” that she would “do something like this.”

Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Dinner with Anne Burrell and Marc Murphy part of the Bank of America Dinner Series at Chefs Club on October 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

The New York City medical examiner’s office ruled Burrell’s death a suicide in July 2025, with the official cause of death being listed as acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.

Following Burrell’s death, her family issued a statement honoring the chef’s legacy of “warmth” and “boundless love.”

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend—her smile lit up every room she entered,” said her family, which also included stepson Javier Claxton, mom Marlene Burrell and sister Jane Burrell, in a statement at the time. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Anne Burrell at The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street presented by City Harvest on April 22, 2025 held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

The Food Network also paid tribute to Burrell following her death.

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent—teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” a network spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.