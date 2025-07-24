TV Chef Anne Burrell’s Death Ruled Suicide

The cause of death for celebrity chef Anne Burrell was ruled a suicide five weeks after she was found dead in her New York City home at age 55.

PEOPLE reports that the New York City medical examiner’s office specified Burrell’s cause of death as “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

Her family declined the outlet’s request to comment.

The New York Times reported in the days following Burrell’s June 17 death that it was being investigated as a possible drug overdose. The outlet reported that she was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills,” according to a police document.

According to a 911 call report from the New York City Fire Department, someone called 911 at 7:50 a.m. concerned that she had suffered cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene in her Brooklyn home and her family announced her death later that day.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Burrell’s death shocked fans and the Food Network community. Perhaps best known for hosting Worst Cooks in America since 2010, Burrell first made her way to the Food Network as a sous chef on Iron Chef America. She soon landed her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2011 for Outstanding Culinary Program. The series ran for nine seasons.

Along with Worst Cooks, Iron Chef America and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Burrell also appeared on Chef Wanted, Chopped, Food Network Star, and most recently, House of Knives.

Her family mourned her passing in June in an emotional statement. “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement released by her representatives in June. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, whom she married in 2021; her mother, Marlene Burrell; her younger sister, Jane Burrell-Uzcategui; and her stepson, Javier Claxton.