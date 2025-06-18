Anne Burrell Was Reportedly in ‘Great Spirits’ Night Before Her Untimely Death

Food Network star Anne Burrell was in high spirits the night before her sudden death at the age of 55.

Just hours before the Worst Cooks in America host was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at her Brooklyn home Tuesday morning, Burrell performed at an improv show at The Second City in New York Monday night, where audience members said she appeared to be joyful and well.

“Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy,” a source told PEOPLE Wednesday. A second source who attended the Monday night show said news of Burrell’s passing left everyone “shocked and confused,” as she “was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast.”

The Monday night show served as the finale of an improv class Burrell had been taking. In a June 10 post boasting about her new hobby, which she first revealed back in March, the famed chef said she was “having an ABSOLUTE blast” as she promoted the Monday night show, telling her fans, “My class and I are coming to the end of this term and we get to do an actual show…We are a small but SUPER fun bunch!!”

The New York City Police Department confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that officers from the 76th Precinct responded to “an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female” at approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Burrell dead at the scene. Her cause of death is pending an autopsy.

After Burrell’s family announced her passing in an emotional statement, actor Jane Margles, who performed alongside Burrell, paid tribute to her on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Spent last night enjoying Anne’s cooking and doing an improv show together. Still in shock but so glad I got to know you.”

Second City New York also paid tribute to Burrell: “We’re are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and student, Anne Burrell. She will be missed and remembered as a vibrant part of our Second City New York Training Center community. Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering ‘yes, and’ spirit. Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne’s family and loved ones.”

Burrell was best known for her work at Food Network, where she got her start in 2005 as a sous chef on Iron Chef America. She later appeared in Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, and most notably hosted 27 seasons of Worst Cooks in America.