‘Worst Cooks in America’ Season 29 Premiere Honors Late Anne Burrell

Food Network is continuing to mourn the loss of Anne Burrell.

As Worst Cooks in America returned Monday for its Season 29 premiere, the 28th season hosted by the late chef, the show paid homage to Burrell with an emotional tribute at the end of the episode.

“In Memoriam, Anne Burrell, 1969-2025,” a message shared alongside a smiling photo of Burrell read. It was followed by a second message reading, “If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or chat at 988lifeline.org.”

The Season 29 premiere, which was filmed before Burrell’s passing, came just days after the New York City medical examiner’s office ruled Burrell’s death a suicide. Burrell died of “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.” Police found the chef “unconscious and unresponsive” at her home in Brooklyn on Tuesday, June 17 after responding to a 911 call for a reported cardiac arrest. Burrell was reportedly found “surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.” She was 55.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning,” Food Network said in a statement following her passing. “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery Betsy Ayala remembered Burrell as “a one-of-a-kind talent whose loss is being deeply felt by family, friends and fans.”

Burrell had been a Food Network staple for two decades, first joining the channel in 2005 as a sous chef on Iron Chef America. She began hosting Worst Cooks in America in in 2010, and also appeared on Chef Wanted, Chopped, Food Network Star, and House of Knives.

As fans continue to mourn her loss, Food Network will continue to honor Burrell throughout Worst Cooks in America Season 29, confirming to PEOPLE earlier this month that “the series will pay tribute to Anne each week.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.