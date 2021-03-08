Charlie Hunnam: 7 Dapper Photos of the 'Sons of Anarchy' Star Over the Years
Charlie Hunnam's career to this point is full of amazing roles with interesting variables that peg them as memorable. With those roles in films like Children of Men, Sons of Anarchy, Cold Mountain and The Gentlemen, Hunnam also stuns with his various looks on the red carpet.
His hair hasn't always looked the same and youth has been on his side many times, but Hunnam's style shines through across the years. He doesn't always play stylish or pampered individuals on the screen, though. Providing that ying and yang for fans is important, especially when you're used to playing a psycho murderer with nostrils flaring or an outlaw motorcycle gang leader with the weight of his entire family on his shoulders.
Scroll down and take a look at some of Hunnam's best looks over the years. Some are more interesting than dapper, but all are memorable for an actor that is always leaving his mark on the screen.
Head of the Table
Here we see Hunnam alongside his TV wife and Sons of Anarchy co-star Maggie Siff. The pair didn't have a happy ending on screen, but you wouldn't know it from this photo.
Relaxed Fit
Here we have a very relaxed looking Hunnam, complete with a fresh pair of New Balance sneakers to balance out his look. He could easily go from a red carpet event to a night out with the lads here.
Blockbuster
Hunnam's turn in Pacific Rim, while not a massive hit, was still a blockbuster performance for the actor. It also opened the door for his work with Guillermo Del Toro in the fantastic Crimson Peak.
Confidence of Youth
A throwback with Anne Hathaway when both were at the opening salvos of their careers. Hunnam is attending the premiere of Nicholas Nickelby here, but also is clearly in Cold Mountain mode judging from his facial hair.
Dapper Dan
This is actually a more common look for the actor these days. He's sported similar fashion during promotion for Triple Frontier with Ben Affleck and The Gentlemen with Matthew McConaughey.
College Boyfriend
Most recently we've had Hunnam here sporting a look that one can only describe as "college boyfriend." Denim Dan would be a close second, but it also feels like a slight.
King Arthur
And a final look comes from the premiere of King Arthur, alongside actor Djimon Hounsou.