‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Charlie Hunnam Looks Dapper in Fresh Look at New Movie ‘The Gentlemen’

Sons of Anarchy alum Charlie Hunnam is prepping a new movie titled The Gentlemen, and the former motorcycle gang leader is looking quite dapper in the first preview posters from the film. In his character poster, Hunnam is sporting a three-piece suit complete with a tie and watch. He is also donning a pair of glasses, as well as a neatly shaped beard. A plot summary for The Gentlemen reveals a signature crime caper from Guy Ritchie that follows ex-patriot, Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who has created a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. However, when word gets out he is looking to cash out his business, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

Hunnam plays a character named Raymond, who works for McConaughey as his right-hand man. The Gentlemen is written and directed by Ritchie, whom Hunnam previously worked with on King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

In addition to Hunnam and McConaughey, the film also stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Eddie Marsan (Deadpool 2), Colin Farrell (Dumbo), and Hugh Grant (Paddington 2).

While speaking about the movie earlier this year, Hunnam revealed it was an automatic yes to signing the role.

“When I read the script, it’s sort of vintage Guy Ritchie. I grew up on Snatch and [Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels], so when he sent me this script and invited me to be a part of it, I just jumped at the chance,” he admitted to IndieWire. “He’s very sort of immersive in his process, he needs to be there on set with his actors to fully realize, even though he’s written the script, to realize what it’s gonna be. It evolves very, very rapidly through the course of the day. It’s really remarkable to watch him work in real time. There’s many scenes in this film that were excellent on the page, but the entire thing got thrown out in the morning and he just starts writing and we started improvising and playing … and the whole thing has been reimagined.”

“It’s kind of a challenge, as actors, often we’re very process-oriented, we come with a very clear idea of what we want to do when we arrive. But Guy sort of forces you to be much more fluid, part of that process is what creates the amazing energy that he has in his films,” Hunnam continued. “There’s some sort of weird alchemy to his filmmaking, he’s deeply collaborative and allows everybody to imbue the project with their own philosophy, their own worldview, and yet it goes through the Guy Ritchie filter.”

The Gentlemen is scheduled to premiere in theaters on Jan. 24, 2020.

Photo Credit: STX Films / Miramax