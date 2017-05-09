Charlie Hunnam Reveals The Most Romantic Thing He’s Ever Done

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam dished on how he and his girlfriend of 10 years, Morgana McNelis, like to spice up the romance in their lives. During an interview promoting his upcoming film, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, the 37-year-old actor revealed that everyday “small” gestures are crucial to his relationship with McNelis.

“I subscribe to, like, not, like, necessarily giving a big Christmas present, Christmas or big birthday present or doing any giant outlandish romantic gestures,” Hunnam said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I try to keep it consistent like small amount of romance all the time, that’s my strategy.”

When asked what a “small amount of romance” means, Hunnam said: “You know, like cooking, going out, buying favorite groceries and cooking the meal that my lady likes. I’m an excellent cook.”

“If I’m cooking for my girlfriend, she loves pasta so I normally, if I’m going to spoil her, I’ll go out and make some pasta,” he said. “We were just in Thailand recently and I took a Thai cooking course, so I’ve been trying my hand at some Thai dishes recently.”

Even though they have been together for a decade, Hunnam and McNelis rarely make public appearances together.

“She hates being on the red carpet and all of that so we don’t do any of that stuff together, so it doesn’t really matter ’cause we’re not photographed together,” he said.

In a previous interview, Charlie Hunnam said that he plans to be with Morgana for the long haul.

“This is a girl I love very much and have spent the last eleven years of my life with and hope to spend the next sixty years,” he said in a statement via Facebook. “She has been my loyal and supportive partner long before I had any success or money.”

While Charlie Hunnam seems to be happy in his relationship to McNelis, he previously revealed that his first marriage was one of the most emotionally painful experiences of his life.

At age 18, the British actor married actress Katharine Towne. The two tied the knot in the middle of the night at a chapel in Las Vegas.

“The first time I was ever in Vegas I got married, which didn’t turn out that well,” Hunnam said. “I’d known the girl for three weeks, and we’d fallen madly in love, it was the first time I’d ever been in love.”

For more Charlie Hunnam, be sure to check out King Arthur: Legend of the Sword in theaters on May 12.

