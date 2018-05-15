Charlie Hunnam Goes Shirtless for Barefoot Run in Hawaii

Charlie Hunnam recently went for a shirtless, barefoot run while down in Hawaii, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

See The Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hunnam tossed on a pair of black shorts, forgoing a top and footwear, and took to the asphalt to get a quick jog which allowed him to show off his toned physique, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Eventually Hunnam was joined by one of his co-stars, Garrett Hedlund, who also jogged sans shirt and shoes.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that cameras have caught Hunnam while he has been in the Aloha State. In a series of candid photos snapped back in March, Hunnam could be seen showing off his six-pack abs while filming movie scenes on the same beach, and he was also seen jogging with an unidentified woman in late-April.

The movie that Hunnam and Hedlund are filming is titled Triple Frontier, and it co-stars Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, and Oscar Isaac. It’s reported to be about a group of friends who “reunite to take down a South American drug lord.”

It is written and directed by J. C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year). The film will reportedly be released on Netflix once it is complete.

Based on all the photos emerging from the set of the new film, the cast seems to be spending a lot of time with one another, which is starkly in contrast with how things were on the set of Hunnam’s 2017 film, The Lost City of Z.

In an interview from the same year, Hunnam revealed that he and co-star Robert Pattinson didn’t really communicate much on the set of film.

“I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna [Miller], but I didn’t spend any time with Tom [Holland] or Robert. I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen, through the work. I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera,” Hunnam said while speaking to reporters at the Berlin Film Festival.

Hunnam went on to say that he thought maybe their lack of off-camera interaction was due to Pattinson just being extremely focused on the work. “I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us,” he explained.

The film wrapped production in 2016, and Hunnam told reporters that since then, Pattinson has taken opportunities to get in touch. “He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now,” Hunnam continued. “So I think it was about the work.”