Charlie Hunnam Gets Physical in First Tease for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' at Netflix

Netflix unveiled a look at Zack Snyder's next major film Rebel Moon on Saturday during their TUDUM event. The streamer posted a behind-the-scenes featurette introducing the case, Snyder's vision for the project and what fans can expect on Netflix in the near future.

One aspect of the trailer was a look at Charlie Hunnam's role and the type of demanding action that left him injured. Snyder actually appeared at the live event in Sao Paulo, Brazil with his wife Deborah and star Sofia Boutella.

Zack Snyder just released an exclusive look behind the scenes of his epic new movie, Rebel Moon! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/81WUAIIrsU — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 17, 2023

"I've been working on this story for quite a while," Snyder said at the event. "It's about a group of farmers on the edge of the galaxy that get visited by the armies of the Mother World which are the bad guys. The farmers have to decide to fight or submit."

The BTS video shared by Netflix gives us a first look at Hunnam's character in the movie. In the clip he talks a bit about the physical demands of the shoot and how it turned into more than expected. "I have a totally exploded S1 and S2 that are torn wide open, a hundred percent dehydrated," Hunnam said at the red carpet premiere of his Apple TV+ series Shantaram. "It's going to take two years to heal and I have a 40 percent tear on the ligament on the right side that holds my spinal column in place.

"The show must go on," he continues. "I am getting to a point where I'm less tolerant of getting injured and more eager to try and figure out ways to avoid that and mitigate that moving forward. But the intrepid nature of these experiences go hand in hand with the stories that I'm drawn to, so it kind of goes with the territory."

Hunnam is one of many in the ensemble cast, alongside Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Ed Skrein, Jena Malone and Anthony Hopkins. It'll land on Netflix right before Christmas this December, making it the big holiday feature people will stream and either love to bits or hate instantly. Should at least be fun at points!