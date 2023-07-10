Charlie Hunnam: 7 Charming Photos of the 'Sons of Anarchy' Star's Career

Charlie Hunnam's career to this point is full of amazing roles with more on the way if that peek at Rebel Moon is any indication. With those roles in films like Children of Men, Sons of Anarchy, Cold Mountain and The Gentlemen, Hunnam also stuns with his various looks on the red carpet.

His hair hasn't always looked the same and youth has been on his side many times, but Hunnam's style shines through across the years. He doesn't always play stylish or pampered individuals on the screen, though. Providing that ying and yang for fans is important, especially when you're used to playing a psycho murderer with nostrils flaring or an outlaw motorcycle gang leader with the weight of his entire family on his shoulders.

Charlie Hunnam Gets Physical in First Tease for Zack Snyder's #RebelMoon at Netflixhttps://t.co/oY786NFZ7F — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 19, 2023

Scroll down and take a look at some of Hunnam's best looks over the years. Some are more interesting than dapper, but all are memorable for an actor that is always leaving his mark on the screen.