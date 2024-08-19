Chappell Roan Calls Actors 'F—ing Crazy,' Reveals She's Turned Down Movie Offers

Chappell Roan may be charting one of the fastest rises to pop stardom in recent memory, but the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer, 26, is drawing the line on her fame. As the singer's debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and songs like "Red Wine Supernova" and "Pink Pony Club" continue to climb the charts, Roan says she's not quite ready to step into the world of acting, revealing that she has already turned down several movie offers because "actors are f-ing crazy."

"I get so freaked out by film people," the singer told Saturday Night Live's Bown Yang for Interview magazine. "I've been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, 'You want the lead in XYZ?' and I'm like, 'No' ... Literally, no."

While Roan said she "originally started doing music because I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting," she said her perspective changed once she moved to Los Angeles, "and I was like, 'F- that.'" Now a bonafide star in her own right – Roan's star has skyrocketed in recent months after she opened for a leg of Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour, performed at Coachella, and her NPR Tiny Desk performance – the "HOT TO GO" singer admitted that "the industry is legitimately so scary, and it is so out of my control."

"I can put out music whenever I want. I don't have to wait for a casting director to be like, 'It would be great if we cast you, and then we'll decide your schedule for the next three months," she said.

While Roan is currently turning down movie offers, she isn't completely writing off the idea of one day making her screen debut. The "Femininomenon" songstress told Yang that a potential acting gig would have to be really specific and really silly. I would maybe do a cameo." She added that she has "been trained how to act, but it's the most stressful thing in the world to me. I would rather get arrested. because I know how to operate myself in jail ... Yeah. It would really have to be the right thing and the right timing."

Reflecting on her path to success, Roan said her "career has worked because I've done it my way, and I've not compromised morals and time. I have not succumbed to the pressure. Like, 'B–! I'm not doing a brand deal if it doesn't feel right. I don't care how much you're paying me.' That's why I can sleep at night.'"

Currently busy on her Midwest Princess Tour, Roan is celebrating success. Her debut album hit its all-time high on the Billboard Albums chart this week, reaching No. 2. The singer also recently secured a best new artist nomination from the MTV Video Music Awards, where she will perform in her first awards show performance on Sept. 11.