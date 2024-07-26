Chappell Roan Says 'Freaks' With 'Stalker Vibes' Have Made Her 'Pump the Brakes' on Fame

Chappell Roan may be the current pop music "femininomenon," with her 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess climbing the charts, but the singer is looking to "pump the brakes" on her fame. As the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer continues to chart one of the fastest rises to stardom, she revealed on the Wednesday, July 27 episode of The Comment Section podcast with host Drew Afualo that she's started to feel unsafe due to some of her fans' "stalker vibes."

"People have started to be freaks – like, [they] follow me and know where my parents live, and where my sister works. All this weird s-," Roan, 26, said. "This is the time when a few years ago when I said that if [there were] stalker vibes or my family was in danger, I would quit. And we're there. We're there!"

Roan went on to tell Afualo that she's "just kind of in this battle," explaining that she's "pumped the brakes on, honestly, anything to make me more known. It's kind of a forest fire right now. I'm not trying to go do a bunch of s-."

Roan's rise to fame has been impressive to say the least. Although she released her debut EP, School Nights, in 2017 and continued to make music in the years that followed, kicking off her current tour in a venue for 600 people last year, Roan's stardom didn't start to gain traction until this year. After opening for a leg of Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour, her March NPR Tiny Desk performance, declaring herself "your favorite artist's favorite artist" at her viral Coachella performance in April, and drawing massive crowds at New York's Governors Ball, Roan's star has continued to grow. The "HOT TO GO" singer has gained so much popularity, in fact, that she is now selling out venues with a 10,000 capacity and charting five songs on the Hot 100 chart.

The singer, who hails from the small midwestern town of Willard, Missouri, however, has been candid about the struggles that come with her sudden rise to fame. Speaking with fans at her concert in Raleigh, North Carolina in June, Roan admitted that she was "having a hard time," as her career is just kind of going really fast and it's really hard to keep up."

While the "Pink Pony Club" songstress may be looking to take a step back before climbing to another level of fame, she is currently busy with her Midwest Princess Tour. She is next set to perform at The Vic Theatre in Chicago on July 24, followed by a performance at Lollapalooza Chicago 2024, before she kicks off the European leg of the tour with a show in Berlin, Germany on Aug. 31.