Chappell Roan Set to Perform at 2024 MTV VMAs

The 'Good Luck, Babe!' singer is a first-time nominee with nods in the Best New Artist and MTV Push Performance of the Year categories.

Fresh on the heels of a trailblazing year, Chappell Roan is about to mark another first. The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer, 26, will take a break from the European leg of her ongoing Midwest Princess Tour next month to perform at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11, marking her first-ever awards show performance.

Details of Roan's performance are being kept tightlipped, but the singer has a roster of hits to choose from. Her 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, recently reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200, with her songs "Femininomenon," "Casual," "Pink Pony Club," "Red Wine Supernova," and "Hot to Go!" also all charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Her hit song "Good Luck, Babe!" also just reached No. 8 on the Hot 100.

Joining Roan on this year's list of performers are Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, and Sabrina Carpenter. Additional performers, presenters, and special guests will be announced at a later date.

Roan is among a group of 29 first-time nominees at this year's ceremony, and is nominated in two categories. The "Pink Pony Club" singer has the chance to take home a Moon Person in the Best New Artist category, where she is up against Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, and Tyla. Roan is also nominated in the MTV Push Performance of the Year for her March 2024 MTV Push "Red Wine Supernova" performance. Also nominated in the category are Kaliii – "Area Codes," GloRilla – "Lick or Sum," Benson Boone – "In The Stars," Coco Jones – "ICU," Victoria Monét – "On My Mama," Jessie Murph – "Wild Ones," Teddy Swims – "Lose Control," Flyana Boss – "yeaaa," Laufey – "Goddess," LE SSERAFIM – "EASY," and The Warning – "Automatic Sun."

Leading this year's nominees is Taylor Swift with 10 nods, including one for the event's big award, Video of the Year," for "Fortnight," her The Tortured Poets Department collab with Post Malone. Should the singer win, she will extend her record for most wins and become the first person to win three years running. Malone, meanwhile, is second in total nominations with nine, followed by Carpenter, Eminem, and Ariana Grande, all of whom received six.

This year's winners will be announced when the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards air live from UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. The show was initially scheduled for Sept. 10, but pushed to the following night due to the planned U.S. Presidential debate.