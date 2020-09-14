Chadwick Boseman Laid to Rest in South Carolina

✖

Chadwick Boseman passed away in late August following a battle with cancer. On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that the Black Panther actor was laid to rest near his hometown in South Carolina less than a week after his passing. Boseman's close friends, family members, and several of his Black Panther co-stars reportedly also paid tribute to him in a ceremony that was held in the Los Angeles area shortly after he died.

Boseman was reportedly laid to rest on Sept. 3 at the Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina. According to the late star's death certificate, Boseman's hometown is listed as Anderson, which is about 11 miles away from the site of his burial. Anderson reportedly held a large public memorial in honor of Boseman's life one day after he was laid to rest. The 21 Bridges star's cause of death was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with the illness four years ago, but he did not publicly disclose his diagnosis.

About a week after Boseman died, his friends and family held a private memorial service for him in Malibu, California overlooking the ocean. According to PEOPLE, the service included music from a hang drum and a floral display that surrounded Boseman's photo. Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and Winston Duke, all of whom starred alongside Boseman in Black Panther, reportedly attended this service. Jordan was one of the many stars who took to social media to pay tribute to Boseman in light of his passing.

On Instagram, Jordan posted a slideshow of photos featuring himself and Boseman. Throughout his caption for the post, the Creed star wrote that he wished that they "had more time" to spend together. He also noted that Boseman told them that they were "forever linked" because of their intertwining careers. As Jordan noted, at the beginning of his career, he appeared on All My Children, taking over the role of Reggie Montgomery from Boseman. The late star was reportedly fired from the program after he raised concerns that Montgomery, a gang member, was a negative racial stereotype. "One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," Jordan wrote. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not… I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."