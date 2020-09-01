✖

In light of the tragic news of Chadwick Boseman's passing, many of the late actor's co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken to social media in order to pay tribute to him. On Monday, Boseman's Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan wrote a special message in honor of his friend. Jordan noted that he has been trying to find the right words to express just how much this loss has affected him. At various points in his Instagram caption, the Creed star wrote that he wished that he had more time with Boseman, who passed away at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Jordan began his caption by noting that he has been reflecting on "every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything" that he shared with Boseman. He continued to recall one of the final conversations that he had with the late actor, writing that Boseman said that they were "forever linked." As Jordan explained, that link ties back to the beginning of his career. He appeared on All My Children back in 2003, taking over the role of Reggie Montgomery from Boseman, who was fired after he voiced his concerns about the character, who was a member of a gang, being a negative racial stereotype. "One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," Jordan wrote, captioning a slate of photos of himself and Boseman. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on Aug 31, 2020 at 4:47pm PDT

Jordan continued to write that Boseman leaves behind an incredible legacy and stressed that the late star is a hero in his own right. "Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever," he added. "But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here."

The Just Mercy actor ended his caption by noting some of the things he'll miss most about Boseman, including his honesty, generosity, and his incredible gifts. He even included his Black Panther character Kilmonger's iconic line, writing, "Is this your king?" in regards to Boseman, to which he added, "Yes. he. is! Rest in Power brother." Jordan is one of the many celebrities who has paid tribute to Boseman in light of his death. On Friday night, Boseman's team wrote on his social media pages that he passed away after battling colon cancer for four years. Their statement read, in part, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."