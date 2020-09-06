Chadwick Boseman's Private Memorial Attended by Michael B. Jordan and Other 'Black Panther' Co-Stars

✖

A week after Chadwick Boseman passed away, his loved ones gathered in order to pay tribute to him. According to PEOPLE, a private ceremony was held for the late actor, who died at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. The ceremony was attended by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and his Black Panther co-stars, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and Winston Duke.

The Sun obtained photos of the service, which saw attendees wearing masks. The memorial was held in Malibu, California overlooking the ocean. The publication noted that the service included music from a hang drum and a floral display that surrounded Boseman's photo. Boseman's loved ones and friends paid tribute to him about a week after it was announced that he passed away. At the time, his team confirmed the news on his social media accounts. They issued a message which read, in part, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Many of Boseman's co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken to social media to speak out on the news of the actor's passing. Of course, his Black Panther co-stars, including Jordan and Angela Bassett, have paid tribute to the late star online. On Instagram, the Creed actor wrote that he has been reflecting on every moment that he shared with Boseman. Throughout his caption, which came alongside a series of photos of the pair together, he noted that he wished that he had more time with his friend.

Jordan wrote that Boseman told them that they were "forever linked." As he explained in the caption, that link ties back to the beginning of his career. Jordan appeared on All My Children in 2003, taking over the role of Reggie Montgomery from Boseman, who was fired from the soap opera after he voiced concerns that the character that he portrayed, who was a member of a gang, was a negative racial stereotype. "One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," Jordan wrote. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not… I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."