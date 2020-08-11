Celine Dion Posts Futuristic Bodysuit Photos, Stuns Fans
Celine Dion is a vision in gold and Thierry Mugler. As Today noted, the singer posted photos from a recent photoshoot on Instagram which featured her posing in futuristic outfits from designer Thierry Mugler. Naturally, it wasn't before long that Dion's fans took to the comments section of the photos in order to show her some love.
Dion can be seen wearing a gold, metallic bodysuit encrusted with gems on it in various snaps from the photoshoot. In her caption for one of her Instagram posts, she noted that she is "glittering in vintage" Mugler. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer posted a subsequent photo of her posing in the spectacular outfit, which she captioned with the all-too-perfect, "Live life by the golden rule." In addition to posting a few of the looks from her recent photoshoot, Dion also gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the shoot came together.
Just based on all of the looks that came out of the photoshoot, Dion definitely brought the glam to Instagram. Given that she was all about the high-fashion in her latest series of Instagram snaps, her fans couldn't help but comment on her posts in order to let the singer know just how fantastic she looks.
Wonder Woman Vibes
As one fan pointed out, Dion is giving Diana Prince a run for her money, as they wrote, "Kind of reminds me Wonder Woman !"
Serving
Many of Dion's fans wrote that her look was the epitome of a "serve." One fan wrote, alongside a raised-hands emoji, "Ok this is a SERVE!"
Queen Status
The comments section of Dion's post is flooded with fans calling her a "queen" for her fashionable looks. One Instagram user wrote, "A Queen on Earth."
Pop Star Comparisons
Dion's photoshoot had many comparing her to a couple of her fellow music icons. "This reminds me of Beyonce's sweet dream video," one fan wrote. Another commented, "Love the dress! Looks like one that Britney wore at the Circus Tour !"
Simply Amazing
"Wow! You look amazing!" one fan wrote about Dion's futuristic vibes. Judging by the many other comments that she received, others can definitely agree with that sentiment.
Strong & Gorgeous
"I love how strong you look, warrior," a user commented on the behind-the-scenes video for her photoshoot. They're totally right on that point.
A Kind Message
Dion received an outpouring of positivity in response to her stunning photoshoot. As one fan expertly put it, "Very wonderful suit for the most wonderful woman singer of the Universe! Thank you Celine."