Celine Dion Posts Futuristic Bodysuit Photos, Stuns Fans

Celine Dion is a vision in gold and Thierry Mugler. As Today noted, the singer posted photos from a recent photoshoot on Instagram which featured her posing in futuristic outfits from designer Thierry Mugler. Naturally, it wasn't before long that Dion's fans took to the comments section of the photos in order to show her some love.

Dion can be seen wearing a gold, metallic bodysuit encrusted with gems on it in various snaps from the photoshoot. In her caption for one of her Instagram posts, she noted that she is "glittering in vintage" Mugler. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer posted a subsequent photo of her posing in the spectacular outfit, which she captioned with the all-too-perfect, "Live life by the golden rule." In addition to posting a few of the looks from her recent photoshoot, Dion also gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the shoot came together.

Just based on all of the looks that came out of the photoshoot, Dion definitely brought the glam to Instagram. Given that she was all about the high-fashion in her latest series of Instagram snaps, her fans couldn't help but comment on her posts in order to let the singer know just how fantastic she looks.