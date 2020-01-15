Celine Dion Posts Tribute to Late Husband Rene Angelil on Anniversary of His Death

Celine Dion paid tribute to her late husband René Angélil on the fourth anniversary of his death. On Tuesday, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer took to Instagram with a heartwarming message to mark the anniversary, sharing a photo of her late husband, who passed away at the age of 73 following a long battle with throat cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Jan 14, 2020 at 4:05am PST

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile,” Dion wrote, sharing the message in both English and French. “We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dion and Angélil first met when she was just 12-year-old and married in 1994. They had three children: René-Charles, 18, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 9. Throughout their 21-year marriage, Angélil suffered a multitude of health problems. In 1991, at the age of 49, he suffered a heart attack, and in 1999 was diagnosed with throat cancer. Although Angélil went into remission, the cancer returned in 2013, and in 2016, at the age of 73, passed away.

In the years since his passing, Dion hasn’t shied away about opening up about the impact her husband’s death has had on her. In a November interview with CBS This Morning, the 51-year-old Grammy-winning singer reflected on his loss and what she misses most.

“His smell. His touch. His way of making me laugh,” she told Gayle King. “It’s, like, when I’m not on stage and my fans are home and I go in a hotel, for example, I don’t have any pillow talk.”

“Rene will always be with me, but I’m not in pain,” she added. “Let go of the pain. Say yes. Say yes for dance. Say yes for friendship. Say yes for love maybe one day. I don’t know.”

Dion, who paid tribute to Angélil during her Las Vegas residency, recently released her album Courage, her first English-language collection since Loved Me Back To Life in 2013, in memory of Angélil.

“I had to prove to myself that I could do it. I needed to prove to my family, my friends, the business people, the industry, the fans… that I can sing and continue on and not have only a hit, but a career,” she said of deciding to take the leap back into the public spotlight. “I feel like I can do anything I want. I’ve always been all right and I will always be all right.”

“When I look back, my family went through a lot. Losing my husband, my manager, the father of my kids, my friend,” Dion added. “I feel [Angélil’s] vibration and his support.”