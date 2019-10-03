Celine Dion Postpones Another 2 Shows, Shares Update on Illness

Celine Dion has announced that she will have to postpone another two shows of her current tour, and she shared an update on the illness she has been afflicted with lately. In a post on Instagram, the singer’s team explained, “Céline apologizes to fans in Montreal. She is forced to postpone 2 more shows due to a throat virus. October 4 and 5 performances of her COURAGE WORLD TOUR at the Bell Centre in Montreal have been postponed and are rescheduled for February 18 and 19, 2020.”

The caption then included a statement from Dion, which read, “For me, it’s a lot harder to postpone a show than to do a show and I’m so sorry for disappointing you. We got off to such a great start in Quebec and I was really looking forward to Montreal.”

“When I perform for you I always want to give you everything I’ve got,” she added. “Sorry again Montreal and thank you for believing in me.”

Many of the singer’s fans have since commented on the post, with one writing, “It is Okay Celine, you have an excuse, and I think your fans will understand the situation, so you don’t have to worry, we all love you to the moon and back.”

“Celine, you could never let us down or disappoint us,” another user offered. “Your health matter. You getting well matter. I’m sure everyone understand that. It’s just take time to get well. I know you will get well as soon as you can. In the time being, we all including myself will keep you in our prayers & thoughts. Love you! Get well soon.”

“Wish you to get better and have your amazing voice back. You are a great performer and you used to deliver 100% and you definitely will when you get better. It is worth waiting for the show like yours! Lots of love from your big fan,” someone else wrote.

“You’re not disappointing anyone!!” one other fan exclaimed. “You haven’t let anyone down!! You’re taking care of yourself- don’t apologize for that!!”

“You are not disappointing anyone, you must be stressed because all you’ve been doing….. relax… because first of all you are a mother of three boys who need you and for whom you have dreamt many nights…… shhhh baby… relax, be one soul, mind and body…. ” a final user added.

