Celine Dion Encourages People to ‘Stay Home’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic With ‘Titanic’ Message

Celine Dion threw it back to her Titanic days as she encouraged her fans to practice social distancing. The singer took to Twitter to share a GIF of herself singing her famous song “My Heart Will Go On” from the 1997 classic while using a line from her lyrics to tell followers to stay home. “Near, far wherever you are… make sure you’re practicing social distancing!” she wrote in a tweet.

Near, far wherever you are… make sure you’re practicing social distancing! // Near, far, wherever you are… assurez-vous de pratiquer la distanciation sociale ! – Team Céline #ThursdayWisdom #restezchezvous #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/AqWtKuIqdh — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 9, 2020

Her followers showed their love as they commented on the post, with one saying, “Thank you for being active on Social Media during this difficult times… .” Someone else wrote, “I believe that our hearts will go on..over this hard times.” While Dion is encouraging her followers to practice social distancing, other celebrities have been criticized for no taking precautions in helping slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Jurassic Park star Laura Dern was spotted visiting a friend recently despite Los Angeles being on lockdown. On March 19, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a “Safer at Home Emergency” in hopes of keeping the city’s residents inside their homes. Stars like Kendall Jenner and Reese Witherspoon have also been out and about despite the recommendation of staying home.

Jenner, who’s been quarantining with friends, was seen driving her 1960 Cadillac Eldorado with her friend Fai Khadra as the two took a joy ride around LA. Although her fans have spoken their concern about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star not being inside her home, she did defend herself saying that she just wanted to get out and get some fresh air because she has been taking matters seriously.

During this time, it’s brought groups of friends together and families who maybe haven’t spent as much time together in recent months or years. Demi Moore and her ex husband Bruce Willis are isolating themselves with their kids. The family has taken to social media to share sweet family photos — even ones with them in matching outfits — showing fans that Willis and Moore may have ended their marriage years ago, they still get along great. Recently, Moore has been open with fans about her relationship with Willis saying that they have remained friends over the years and get along great despite their differences.