Casey Anthony Has Demands for Tell-All Documentary on Death of Daughter Caylee

Casey Anthony reportedly is finally ready to take on making a "tell-all" documentary about the death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony. The catch is she'll do it only on her terms, promising to walk if she isn't happy with the direction.. The search for Caylee became a national obsession in 2008, and her body was discovered in December 2008. Anthony, 36, was arrested and later tried for murder and manslaughter in 2011, but was infamously acquitted of both charges. She was only convicted on four counts of lying to police.

"She's waited almost 14 years to really talk deeply about her experience," a source told PEOPLE on April 26. "She's now getting ready to tell her truth. She feels like it's time." It's unclear if the interview has already been recorded, but PEOPLE reports the documentary will be released on a "major" streaming platform.

Although no further details on the project have surfaced, another source told InTouch Weekly that Anthony would only make the film if it's done on her terms. If Anthony "goes through with the documentary, it will only be on her terms," the source said on May 7. "And if things aren't going the way she wants, I'm sure she wouldn't hesitate to pull out."

Anthony first thought about writing a book, but is now considering telling her story through a documentary, the source told InTouch. "She gets offers all the time but turns them all down," the source added. "She tells people she just wants to get on with her life and doesn't want any media attention. But many people think deep down she wants to set the record straight."

Caylee, 2, was reported missing in July 2008. A Florida grand jury indicted Anthony on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and four counts of providing false information to police in October 2008. Caylee's skeletal remains were found in a laundry bag near Anthony's family's house in December 2008. When Anthony's trial finally began in May 2011, it became a media circus. In July 2011, Anthony was acquitted of the murder, manslaughter, and child abuse charges, but found guilty of lying to police. In 2013, two of the misdemeanor convictions were overturned.

Although interest in Anthony's case has never abated, she has rarely spoken out since 2011. The only interview she has ever given came in 2017 when she spoke with the Associated Press. She insisted she was innocent of her daughter's death.

"I don't give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will," she told the Associated Press. "Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do."

In 2021, Anthony attracted attention when she got into a bar fight with another woman. The two women were reportedly competing for the attention of the same man. Aside from that incident, Anthony has been trying to lead a quiet life in South Florida.

"Since she got out of jail, she's kept to herself and people are always talking s— about her," an insider told PEOPLE. "Every few months, a story about what she's doing is published, and you guys [the media] just say whatever you want to say. But now she feels like it's time for her to set the record straight and say what she needs to say. She wants her voice to be heard."