Why Casey Anthony Hasn't Spoken to Brother Lee Since Trial

Casey Anthony and her immediate family don't have the warmest relationship. It turns out that a murder trial and allegations of molestation will drive a wedge through a family. But one member rarely mentioned when Anthony hits the headlines is her brother, Lee Anthony.

According to InTouch Weekly, Anthony and her brother have not spoken since her infamous trial in 2011. A big reason for that gulf between siblings is how Lee Anthony testified against his sister.

While taking the stand, Lee Anthony said Casey Anthony kept daughter Caylee away from the family due to being a "spiteful b—ch," and added chilling details about the smell overtaking Anthony's car, formerly his car, following Caylee Anthony's disappearance.

The siblings apparently weren't very close before the disappearance of Caylee either. According to InTouch, Lee was not invited by his sister to the birth of her daughter. "I was angry," he was quoted as saying. "I didn't want to be there… They didn't want to include me."

The relationship suffered more when the trial happened when Anthony's lawyer Jose Baez used his opening statements to accuse Lee Anthony and their father George of molesting Casey Anthony. InTouch adds that her former fiance noted that Anthony would admit her brother groped her at one point. "She told me that at one point in recent years that she woke up one night with Lee standing up over her," Jesse Grund said.

Lee Anthony and his sister do not maintain any contact today. The brother, much like their parents, have written Casey Anthony off and have no plans to speak to her. "I don't want to see her, I don't want to talk to her. I've always said that I would never talk to my daughter," George Anthony said in a 2017 interview. "I actually lost my daughter and my granddaughter in 2008."

Casey Anthony returned to the headlines in recent months after an alleged altercation at a Florida bar involving a drink that started as thrown in her face and ended as spilled on her lap. Anthony's "arch-nemesis" Thelma Moya was blamed for the incident, but she had a different take on the interaction. "It's all an act, she's starved for attention," Moya said in a statement. "Truth is, it just proves how miserable she is, this isn't just over an ex we both dated in the past. Her losing control, her unknowing of my current life, or what I'm doing, has [caused] her to do things like this."

Anthony's documentary is reportedly meant to tell her side of the Caylee Anthony disappearance story, hoping to skip over any of those sordid murder details. She is also reportedly writing a book offering the "definitive" account of the incident. "She knows the book will be controversial and that no matter what she does she will face criticism, but she also feels she has a story that has never been told. Nobody else has lived it, so no one else can tell it."