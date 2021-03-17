Cardi B Blasts Candace Owens' Criticism Over 'WAP' Performance at the Grammys

✖

Cardi B and Candace Owens are at it again, both on social media and in the headlines. Owens, a frequent Fox News guest and conservative pundit, criticized Cardi B's performance of "WAP" at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday. As in previous entanglements, Cardi did not take it lightly.

Owens appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show on Monday to criticized Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's live performance the night before. Owens has gone on record along with other conservative pundits condemning "WAP" for its explicit language. This time, she went even further by saying that the performance represents a "corrosion" of culture and values in the U.S.

Just @ me next time, directly. You are a cancer cell to culture. Young black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package and sell to them as “empowerment”. I’m one of the few that has courage to tell you the truth. You should thank me. https://t.co/qvYriScfWm — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

"I agree with you 100 percent in the assessment that this feels more sinister," Owens told Carlson. "This is starting to me to seem like it's not even left or right, it's not a political issue. This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you're actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque,: 'We are celebrating perversity in America.'"

Cardi's initial reaction was to rejoice in Owens' criticism. She tweeted: "Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS!!!" Owens responded directly, telling Cardi she is "a cancer cell to culture. Young Black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package and sell to them as 'empowerment.'"

I’m obsessed she’s my idol 😍 She showed me I can be naked perform wap and still be a First Lady one day ! ....wait so only White women can be naked and show their sexuality and evolve in their 30s but I can’t ? Wow America is soo unfair .To think this was the land of the free. https://t.co/f36x5a7H3H — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Undeterred, Cardi tweeted that she was "just going to thank Candy" for playing the performance on Fox News and thus getting it more views.

The exchange continued, with both women defending their approach as a more pure form of feminism, particularly for Black Americans. Cardi pointed out that former first lady Melania Trump had posed nude in the past, arguing that her music was not much different. Owens chalked this up to an "obsession with the Trump family," saying that Melania "has evolved" since then.

Of course your family going to tell you to sue since you tweeted your brother and husband beat box on dicks .It’s everywhere you can even Google it .Even random people dates they saw you tweet and delete .I DIDNT MADE IT UP. https://t.co/1p4HBI5TyZ pic.twitter.com/iWnHcABgmo — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Eventually, the argument got more and more personal, with Owens poking fun at Cardi's marriage and Cardi sharing apparently photoshopped tweets where Owens claimed that her husband cheated on her with her own brother. At that point, Owens threatened to sue her for "slandering" her family.

"Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100 percent suing Cardi for that nonsense," Owens tweeted. "You can't just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance. I'll keep you all posted."