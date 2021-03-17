Cardi B Blasts Candace Owens' Criticism Over 'WAP' Performance at the Grammys

By Michael Hein

Cardi B and Candace Owens are at it again, both on social media and in the headlines. Owens, a frequent Fox News guest and conservative pundit, criticized Cardi B's performance of "WAP" at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday. As in previous entanglements, Cardi did not take it lightly.

Owens appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show on Monday to criticized Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's live performance the night before. Owens has gone on record along with other conservative pundits condemning "WAP" for its explicit language. This time, she went even further by saying that the performance represents a "corrosion" of culture and values in the U.S.

"I agree with you 100 percent in the assessment that this feels more sinister," Owens told Carlson. "This is starting to me to seem like it's not even left or right, it's not a political issue. This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you're actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque,: 'We are celebrating perversity in America.'"

Cardi's initial reaction was to rejoice in Owens' criticism. She tweeted: "Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS!!!" Owens responded directly, telling Cardi she is "a cancer cell to culture. Young Black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package and sell to them as 'empowerment.'"

Undeterred, Cardi tweeted that she was "just going to thank Candy" for playing the performance on Fox News and thus getting it more views.

The exchange continued, with both women defending their approach as a more pure form of feminism, particularly for Black Americans. Cardi pointed out that former first lady Melania Trump had posed nude in the past, arguing that her music was not much different. Owens chalked this up to an "obsession with the Trump family," saying that Melania "has evolved" since then.

0comments

Eventually, the argument got more and more personal, with Owens poking fun at Cardi's marriage and Cardi sharing apparently photoshopped tweets where Owens claimed that her husband cheated on her with her own brother. At that point, Owens threatened to sue her for "slandering" her family.

"Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100 percent suing Cardi for that nonsense," Owens tweeted. "You can't just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance. I'll keep you all posted."

Start the Conversation

of