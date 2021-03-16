Trevor Noah's Sex Dream Joke About Cardi B Ripped by Grammy Viewers

By Michael Hein

Trevor Noah made a joke about being "in bed with Cardi B" at the Grammys on Sunday night that is not sitting well with some viewers. Noah hosted the award show, where Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion stole the show by performing on a massive prop bed. When it was over, Noah came onto the stage for a few punchlines before the commercial, and some fans were put off.

Noah was breathless and eager to get all of his jokes out after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed "WAP" at the Grammy Awards. He said: "Oh, guys, guys, wait, wait — I just realized something. This is a dream that I've had! To be in bed with Cardi B!" Cardi herself, still standing beside Noah, let out a surprised exhalation, and Noah went on: "and then my grandmother comes in, and whoops our asses for having our shoes on in the bed. Don't think she won't whoop your ass."

Fans generally disliked the joke, feeling that it objectified Cardi B and laughed at her, not with her. They also took their cue from the rapper herself, whose expression was hard to interpret. She may not have liked the joke any more than some of her fans did.

The backlash to this joked sparked an interesting conversation on social media, where some users discussed whether or not Noah was over the line in the context of Cardi's provocative performance. So far, Cardi herself has not commented on the backlash, so it is unclear if she was in on the joke. Scroll down for a look at what her fans are saying.

Unnecessary

Fans thought that Noa must have known that his joke would be risky, and that it had not been worth the chance. They thought the discomfort of the quip was simply unnecessary.

Degrading

Others thought that Noah's joke was even more sinister — meant to degrade her by objectifying her. They thought that Noah had made a serious miscalculation about how this joke would come off after such a lauded performance.

Apologize

Some predicted, or even assumed that Noah would issue an apology over the joke when the Grammys were over. The comedian has apologized for misfires in the past, though he has stood his ground at other times.

Noah's Tweet

Noah made his own tweet about Cardi B after the show, and many fans commented there to let him know his joke had fallen flat. So far, Noah has not commented on it either.

Lingering

Many fans did not comment on Noah's joke right away, but in the day or two that followed. They said that the awkward moment stuck with them and made them uncomfortable.

Offset

Some fans — joking or serious — wondered if Noah had considered the feelings of Cardi B's husband, rapper Offset before making the joke. However, most were more preoccupied with Cardi's feelings.

Family

Finally, any family members that watched Cardi B's performance together had the last vestiges of subtext shattered by Noah's joke. They did not thank him for that.

