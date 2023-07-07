Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Claim She Tried to Have Queer 'Fuller House' Role Removed

Candace Cameron Bure responded to accusations that she attempted to remove Fuller House's first queer character from the show. In a video she posted to TikTok on Thursday, Miss Benny claimed that she was told that "one of the Tanner sisters" wanted her role as Casey to be dropped when she played the character during the fourth season of the show. "I was on Fuller House, I played Casey, the first gay character on the Full House franchise," Miss Benny shared in her post. "One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly 'not for the girls' if that makes sense? [And] I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person, allegedly, was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show."

Despite not mentioning Bure directly in her video, Miss Benny claimed, "I was also sort of warned and prepared that this person's fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically." "So, to this day -- despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight -- I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters," she said. Following the TikTok post, Bure released a statement to Entertainment Tonight denying that she had ever attempted to get Casey cut from the show. "I never asked Miss Benny's character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show," Bure said in her statement. "Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters."

"I thought Miss Benny did a great job as 'Casey' on the show," Bure shared. "We didn't share any scenes together, so we didn't get a chance to talk much while filming on set." "I wish Miss Benny only the best," Bure concluded. Miss Benny said she did not understand the unfounded negativity that was allegedly directed against the character of Casey or herself, but she still expressed that she had an enjoyable experience taking part in the role. "The positive is I had a really fun time shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me, and the show ultimately led to me being on Glamourous on Netflix," Miss Benny said. "So everything happens for a reason."

When Bure faced backlash for her comments about "traditional marriage" that people viewed as homophobic in February, she claimed that "cancel culture" had caused her problems. In an episode of Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadler, the Full House actress talked about the scandal, saying, "Cancel culture is real, and it's difficult, and it's hard." Bure claimed that Christians worldwide are persecuted for their faith, but in North America, there has been a "cushion" against such discrimination. "I know there's all the places in the world, all different countries, where people get severely persecuted for their faith," she said. "We've had this cushion here in North America where someone yells at us, or someone says a mean, negative thing, our feelings get so hurt over it... that isn't nearly the persecution that other people go through from being a Christian in other countries."

Bure, however, said cancel culture tries to keep Christians from expressing their beliefs. "It's hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people," the Fuller House star said. "But it's important that we don't back down." In a November interview with WSJ Magazine, Bure was criticized for comments about moving from Hallmark Channel to Great American Family. When asked about any plans to feature same-sex couples in GAF's programming, Bure replied that the network would not do so and would tell stories that "will keep traditional marriage at the core."