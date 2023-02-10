Candace Cameron Speaks out Against 'Cancel Culture' After Traditional Marriage Comments

Candace Cameron Bure says she's a victim of "cancel culture" after facing backlash for the comments she made about "traditional marriage" that people called out as homophobic. The Full House actress shared her feelings about the scandal on a recent episode of Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadler, saying, "Cancel culture is real, and it's difficult, and it's hard."

Bure argued that Christians are persecuted for their faith across the world, but in North America, there's been a "cushion" against that kind of discrimination. "I know there's all the places in the world, all different countries, where people get severely persecuted for their faith," she said. "We've had this cushion here in North America where someone yells at us or someone says a mean, negative thing, our feelings get so hurt over it... that isn't nearly the persecution that other people go through from being a Christian in other countries."

Despite that, Bure said cancel culture tries to get Christians not to speak out about their beliefs."It's hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people," the Fuller House star said. "But it's important that we don't back down."

Bure was called out for her comments about moving from Hallmark Channel to the Great American Family network in a November interview with WSJ Magazine. Asked if GAF had any plans to feature same-sex couples in its programming, Bure said the network had no intention of doing so and instead wanted to tell stories that "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Bure's stance on LGBTQ+ relationships led to backlash from a number of public figures, including her former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin. Sweetin showed support to JoJo Siwa when the Dance Moms alum wrote on social media about Bure, "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people." Sweetin commented on Siwa's post at the time, "You know I love you," adding a number of heart emojis.