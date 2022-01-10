Candace Cameron Bure Mourns ‘Full House’ Dad Bob Saget Following His Sudden Death

Following the sudden and shocking death of Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure is at a loss for words. She and her longtime television dad starred together on Full House for a decade and reunited for the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, in 2016. Saget died on Sunday at age 65 in Orlando, Florida, sending Hollywood, including his TV family, into instant grief. “I don’t know what to say,” Cameron Bure wrote on Twitter alongside a broken heart emoji. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Later, she took to Instagram to share three photos of herself and Saget. “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye 💔. 35 years wasn’t long enough,” she captioned the images. In one, they are sharing a hug in what looks like a behind-the-scenes photo. In another, Saget’s character Danny Tanner is preparing to walk Cameron Bure’s character DJ down the aisle in Fuller House. The third photo is a different angle of the hug from the first photo.

Bure starred as DJ Tanner, the daughter of Saget’s character Danny. John Stamos, who played Danny’s best friend Jesse Katsopolis, has also released a statement on Saget’s death via social media as well. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos, 58, tweeted. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Recently, Saget came to Bure’s defense when the Hallmark Channel staple revealed on his podcast Here For You that she’s often criticized for appearing to be happy all the time. “I’m going to ask you to talk about me for a second,” Bure told Saget in April 2021. “For those people that think that because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that that’s true or false?” Saget shot back: “You’re the opposite of fake. And I’m sorry — you’re perky sometimes. What’s wrong with being perky?”

Saget has been in the area on a stop for his standup comedy tour where he performed in Jacksonville, Florida the night before his passing. He’d been keeping fans updated on his Twitter account.

Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Sunday that Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando by a staffer. His cause of death has not yet been revealed, but officials do not believe there was foul play involved.

Aside from Full House, Saget is known for his work on America’s Funniest Home Videos. Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. He’s a Philadelphia native and Temple University alumnus.