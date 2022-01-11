The Heartwarming Reason Bob Saget Said He Wanted to ‘Live Forever’

Fans across the world are continuing to mourn the loss of Bob Saget. Known to TV fans as “America’s TV Dad” thanks to his beloved role as Danny Tanner on Full House, he was known simply as “dad” to his three daughters, and Saget, forever a family man, sweetly revealed just a year before his sudden death that he wanted to “live forever” for his family.

In his final interview with Entertainment Tonight back in November 2020, following his Masked Singer elimination, Saget shared that he wanted to “live forever” for his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters — Aubrey, 24, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 – whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. At the time, Saget told the outlet, “I’ve got to live forever, I’ve got three daughters and a wife and a life, I can’t die.” He added, “I don’t know what to do. I’ve got to live forever.”

Saget tragically passed away on Sunday at the age of 65. Authorities confirmed Monday following the completion of an autopsy that the actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida by a hotel employee who called 911 to report an “unresponsive guest in a room.” The person had “no pulse” and was “not breathing.” The hotel employee entered had entered Saget’s room to “check on his well-being” after he was “due to check out” and “his family had been unable to get a hold of him.” There was no evidence of drug use or foul play, and Saget’s cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Shortly after news of Saget’s passing was confirmed Sunday, his family released a statement, sharing that they were “devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.” They said Saget is “devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.” His wife later released a separate statement, calling Saget her “whole heart” and her “absolute everything.” Rizzo added that she is “so completely shattered and in disbelief,” and also “so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

In the wake of his passing, Saget’s fans and co-stars have continued to pay tribute to him online. He has been remembered for his beloved roles as the longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Danny Tanner on Full House, with many of his co-stars of the hit sitcom sharing fond memories of the later actor. In his final interview with ET, Saget confirmed that he and his former co-stars kept in touch, sharing, “when you care about somebody, especially now I’m finding you got to let them know, you got to reach out and then it’s nice to get that heart emoji back or whatever you get back.”