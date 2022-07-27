JoJo Siwa Gets a Taste of Boot Camp in 'JoJo Goes' Exclusive Clip

JoJo Siwa is taking on an interesting challenge that will test her limits. In an exclusive clip of the newest episode of the Facebook Watch series JoJo Goes, Siwa attends an ROTC Training Site in Fullerton, California with best friend and podcaster Rachel Ballinger. The clip shows the two attempting to get dressed for boot camp while Major Tim Wobing, Titan Battalion Operations Officer yells at them.

"Global Superstar JoJo Siwa has always admired and appreciated her great grandfather's service as a Marine," the official synopsis states. "In a showing of respect to all who serve, and to see what she's made of, JoJo wants to put herself to the test and take on a boot camp fit for a ROTC cadet. She won't be solo on this mission – she's surprising her best friend, Rachel Ballinger, who will join her as they challenge themselves to keep up with the cadets."

Siwa has made headlines recently as she called Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest" celebrity she has ever met. In a TikTok video, Siwa is seen answering questions about interactions she has had with celebrities over the years. When the question of the "rudest" celebrity she's met popped on the screen, she quickly showed a photo of Bure on her phone.

Bure responded to the video, saying she was "shocked" and "had no idea where it came from. She went on to say that she reached out to Siwa, and the two had a "great conversation." For Siwa, she said she didn't realize the "silly TikTok trend" she took part in would go viral.

Siwa and Bure first met on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Bure said "that went really great,' and [JoJo] goes, 'Yeah! It was really great! You were super nice and all of that.'" Bure continued: "But then she said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. "I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now.' And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'" Siwa reportedly said Bure wasn't mean and she understands now as celebrities are pulled in different directions on the red carpet. Bure did apologize to Siwa for not taking a picture with her. Fans can see Siwa on the newest episode of JoJo Goes, which airs on Thursday at noon ET on Facebook Watch and Siwa's Facebook page.