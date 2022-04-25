'Aurora Teagarden Mysteries' Movie Series Canceled as Candace Cameron Bure Strikes GAC Deal

✖

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries have effectively been canceled. Variety reported that as a result of Candace Cameron Bure signing a new deal with GAC Media, there are no plans for future Aurora Teagarden films. Bure starred in all 18 of the Aurora Teagarden films that aired on Hallmark.

It was recently reported that Bure, who has long been one of the faces of the Hallmark Channel, would be taking her talents to GAC. Since Bure starred as the titular Aurora Teagarden, the show has been canceled, with multiple sources telling Variety of the news. In addition to starring in Aurora Teagarden films, the publication noted that the Full House alum appeared in 29 films in total with the Hallmark Channel. Bure is not set to appear in any upcoming movies for Crown Media and the Hallmark Channel.

Bure reportedly signed a "megadeal" with GAC Media. She will not only star in projects for GAC Family and GAC Living, but she will also develop and produce. Her deal calls for her to have an executive role at GAC and she will be able to help curate programming for the company. Bure will be producing original content for GAC through her own company, Candy Rock Entertainment. The actor's company will have a big role in curating the network's "Great American Christmas" line-up, a topic that Bure is especially familiar with after her work on the Hallmark Channel. While this is quite an extensive deal, Variety noted that it is not an exclusive one. Still, Bure will not appear in any holiday films for other networks during the 2022-2023 TV season.

"Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace," a Hallmark spokesperson told Variety. "We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions." Around the same time, Bure also released a statement in which she expressed her excitement about joining the GAC family.

"I'm very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch. I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose," Bure said. "GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about."