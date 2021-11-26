Camila Cabello Expresses ‘Gratitude’ and Positivity in Bright Thanksgiving Post Amid Shawn Mendes Breakup

Camila Cabello is looking on the bright side for Thanksgiving. Still reeling from her break up with Shawn Mendes, Cabello is spending the holiday with family and friends, and she took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude alongside a cute video with her dogs. “i have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate,” Cabello wrote.

“happy gratitude day everybody! I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey!” the “Havana” singer continued. “even though I haven’t met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I’m sending it to all of you right back! After all, we’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we’re all interconnected and are never truly alone. Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends. Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today.”

Cabello and Mendes called it quits earlier this month after two years of dating. The former couple both posted statements on their Instagram stories announcing the news to their fans and followers. “Hey guys, we’ve decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever,” they wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” The duo has been friends for years but made their romantic relationship official in 2019.

A source tells E! News that Mendes “initiated the conversation” with Cabello about ending things. The source adds the Cinderella star is “very upset over the split,” but notes that she “agreed” it was for the best. “It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy,” the source says. “She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.”

Despite the split, the source says that Cabello and Mendes are “still in communication and want to be friends,” adding that it “was not a bad breakup at all.” The course also alleges that the two simply grew apart. “The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends,” they add.