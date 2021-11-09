Camila Cabello Debuts New Neck Tattoo

Camila Cabello is honoring Mother Nature in a big way. The 24-year-old “Never Be the Same” singer on Sunday revealed her latest body art, a neck tattoo she had inked after she finished reading Robin Wall Kimmerer’s nonfiction book, Braiding Sweetgrass. Cabello showed off her newest ink on Instagram over the weekend, opening up about the significance behind the tattoo.

Sharing a close-up of her new ink — a thin braid looped into a spiral — Cabello began her post with a quote from Kimmerer’s book reading, “the word ecology is derived from the Greek word ‘oikos’, the word for home.” The singer went on open up about the impact the book had on her, sharing, “this book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I’d never look at the earth and all of its inhabitants the same.” Cabello added that the book taught her “about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves. All flourishing is mutual.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cabello also revealed that she was grateful for tattoo artist Kane Navasard “and his talent helped me honor this special book today.” Navasard shared another look at the fresh ink on his own account. He captioned the black-and-white photo, “a tiny sweetgrass braid for a sweetheart.”

Cabello’s neck tattoo came two years after she received her first tattoo. Back in November 2019, the singer shared that she got her first tattoo on her pinky finger. Inked in script lettering, the tattoo reads, “it’s a mystery.” Opening up about the tattoo at the time, Cabello said that while she “never thought I’d get a tattoo before,” she asked her mother “to write to me a promise she’d want me to make to her that she thought I would need for the rest of my life.” She continued, “long story short, it’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well. There’s no telling how, but it always does.”

The singer, who is currently preparing to release her third studio album, Familia, has since gotten even more ink. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes have matching tattoos. She told host Jimmy Fallon, “I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back too – it says ‘Shawn Mendes,’” Cabello joked, later telling Fallon, “It says ‘señor,’ and he has one on his lower back that says ‘señorita.’” Cabello and Mendes have been dating since 2019. Their matching tattoos are a nod to “Señorita,” their Grammy-nominated collaboration.