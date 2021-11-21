Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Relationship Split Might Not Be as Mutual as Originally Believed

The breakup between former Fifth Harmony member Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes may not have been as mutual as their original statement alluded to. Just weeks after spending the Halloween holiday together, Cabello and Mendes released a joint statement announcing their split. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.” But sources are claiming that Mendes actually pulled the plug.

A source tells E! News that Mendes “initiated the conversation” with Cabello about ending things. The source adds the Cinderella star is “very upset over the split,” but notes that she “agreed” it was for the best. “It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy,” the source says. “She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.”

Despite the split, the source says that Cabello and Mendes are “still in communication and want to be friends,” adding that it “was not a bad breakup at all.” The course also alleges that the two simply grew apart. “The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends,” they add.

Ahead of the breakup, Cabello said that she and Mendes helped one another through their mental health issues. She said at the time: “they’ve learned to be honest with each other about when it’s time to talk to a therapist, explaining, “I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me.”

Cabello also added that Mendes was beyond supportive during the filming of Cinderella. She credited him for helping her get through the process.