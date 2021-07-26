Camila Cabello Essentially Owns Shawn Mendes With TikTok Mocking His Video Skills

✖

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are embracing an essential part of being a couple: perfecting the loving roast. Mendes became something of an object of ridicule online after posting a particularly cringe-worthy TikTok where he sings along to the latest remix of Cabello’s song "KESI" -- he features on the track -- and tells his followers to "Hit me with your best 'Baby, yeahs.'" The video is awkwardly edited and features a weird moment at the end with Mendes just staring at his phone screen. The "Stitches" singer must have realized the video's weird vibe, because he captioned it "I’ve been trying to make a Tik tok for 2 hours."

Cabello took this as the perfect opportunity to tease Mendes in a very public way. Using the sound from his original TikTok, she recreated his awkward video beat by beat, calling it "my fave TikTok." Her video has been viewed 9.2 million times and has nearly 2 million likes, so her 10.5 million followers seemed to enjoy her latest funny content.

Cabello has been using her TikTok mostly to promote her work, but she also uses it as a way to encourage her fans. She recently posted a video celebrating her body and reminding others that getting down on their appearance is "so last season." The 24-year-old singer shared some of her candid thoughts about her own body after going for a run. In a video captioned simply, "I luv my body," the "Havana" singer said she is embracing her "curves, cellulite and stretch marks."

"I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy and I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn't tucking it in," the former Fifth Harmony member began, panning down with the camera to show her workout top, shorts and exposed stomach. "I wasn't tucking it in, because I was running. And existing. Like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time."

While Cabello admitted she had a moment of feeling insecure, she reminded herself quickly that "being at war with your body is so last season." She continued with her mindset toward her body at this point, "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby." The pop star ended her TikTok by getting into a rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Something He Can Feel," caressing up her body while getting silly with her singing.