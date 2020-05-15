✖

It has been 22 years since Bruce Willis suited up for space flight in Armageddon, and now the iconic actor is once again wearing the actual "Saving the World" Suit from the film. In an Instagram post, Willis' daughter Rumer shared a photo of her 65-year-old father donning the classic orange jumpsuit. Notably, Willis is also rocking a face covering, which medical experts say citizens should be doing when going out in public, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Willis had been spending the quaratine with with ex Demi Moore, and their children toegther: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Earlier in May, however, it was reported that he headed home to be with his wife Emma Heming, and their two daughters, 8-year-old Mabel and 6-year-old Evelyn. Scout appeared on the Dopey podcast and explained the reason for their unusual quarantine arrangement. "My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f—ing with hypothermic needles that she found. So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot," she shared. "My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor. So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters."

Scout went on to say, "It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute. They’re both such nerdy, adorable, '90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute. It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them."

Heming was reportedly supportive of Willis quarantining with his ex-wife and older daughters, as a source close to the family previously told Entertainment Tonight, "Bruce and Demi made a decision to quarantine together with their children and have been doing so for over a month. The family didn't want to take any risks of outside influences so they've stayed away from socializing with anyone but their family. Bruce isn't with his wife or young children, but that was understood going into this. ...Bruce, Demi and Emma have always had a great relationship and are good friends and none of this is weird to them. It's outside people who are making it more than it is."