Bruce Willis’ Quarantine Away From Wife With Ex Demi Moore and Their Children Has a Simple Explanation

As the U.S. has just started to roll out some basic guidelines on when it may be safe to lift the numerous Stay at Home orders in place across the country, scores of people have been on lockdown with whomever they share a household with. Except for Bruce Willis, who has been quarantined up in Sun Valley, Idaho with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. Strange as it may sound, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the situation was purely circumstantial.

“[Bruce] has a house directly across the street from Demi’s house in Sun Valley,” the source revealed. “It’s been for sale for years. He was visiting and his family was considering quarantining there. He got stuck because Sun Valley became one of the COVID-19 hotspots.” They went on to ad that Willis is “very much with Emma,” referring to his current wife, Emma Heming, who is herself quarantining in Los Angeles.

While the couple divorced back in the year 2000, Willis has remained close with Moore and their three children, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. Another source told the outlet that he’s had daily contact with his other two children that he had with Heming, 8-year-old Mabel and 5-year-old Evelyn.

“Bruce and Demi made a decision to quarantine together with their children and have been doing so for over a month,” the second source explained. “The family didn’t want to take any risks of outside influences so they’ve stayed away from socializing with anyone but their family. Bruce isn’t with his wife or young children, but that was understood going into this.”

“Bruce, Demi and Emma have always had a great relationship and are good friends and none of this is weird to them,” they continued. “It’s outside people who are making it more than it is.” They added that the situation has “become a slumber party and they have settled in perfectly.”

Willis, Moore and company seem to be making the most of their time on lockdown, as well. Last week, Tallulah Willis shared a group photo on Instagram that showed the whole gang sporting matching pajamas. The family has also been occupying their time in other ways, including Willis helping to shave the head of his daughter, Tallulah with her sister Rumer. In addition to the daily contact, Heming has also been lovingly commenting on the posts, as well.