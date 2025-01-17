Bruce Willis Makes Rare Public Appearance to Thank LA First Responders Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, took a rare public step Thursday to go out and thank first responders battling the wildfires in L.A. that have destroyed entire neighborhoods across the city. It is one of the Die Hard star’s first public appearances since his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia back in 2022.

“Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a ‘thank you for your service.’ Yesterday was no different,” Heming Willis wrote in the caption her post. The black-and-white video showed Willis greeting the LAPD and then posing for a photo.

“This makes my heart so freaking full,” Willis’ daughter Tallulah wrote in the comments.

The L.A. wildfires have destroyed countless homes across the city, with the Pacific Palisades blaze taking an area the size of Manhattan. Several famous names are among those who have lost their homes, while others lost much more to the fires. Twenty-seven people have been killed, though officials have yet to get a final total as the fires continue. Actress Jennifer Garner highlighted her own harrowing loss, sharing her survivors guilt over the blaze.

Nearly 180,000 people have been forced out of their homes, while others across the country have descended into a debate about who is to blame, who started the fire, and several other factors that don’t matter in the grand scheme.

Several other famous names have shown their appreciation to first responders and firefighters across the city. Others have also called out celebrities who are using the situation to sell products on their social media accounts.