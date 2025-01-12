Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hand out Food to LA Wildfire Victims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their part to help amid the devastating wildfires in California. As Us Weekly reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California on Friday, in order to pass out supplies and meet with those directly impacted by the wildfires spreading through Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan met with World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés and the rest of the team. In addition to thanking the team and a bevy of volunteers for their hard work, the couple served meals alongside them to those outside of the venue. Us Weekly noted Harry and Meghan also donated supplies including children’s items, clothing, and other essentials.

The duke and duchess heard stories from those who have been affected by the wildfires while inside the Pasadena Convention Center, which has been serving as a shelter for those who have been displaced. They joined Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California’s First Partner as the wife of Governor Gavin Newsom, and Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, in helping thank first responders for all they have done over the past several days.

Meghan and Harry’s visit came on the heels of the couple opening their Montecito home to loved ones who were forced to evacuate due to the wildfires. Their Montecito residence, where the couple resides with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is around 80 miles north of where the fires initially broke out.

“In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life,” the pair stated on their Sussex.com website. “A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas.”

They encouraged others who could do so to “Open Your Home. If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.”

Many are doing what they can to give back to the greater Los Angeles community at this trying time. The disaster has affected thousands and numerous individuals have lost their homes, including Hollywood stars such as Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, and Billy Crystal.