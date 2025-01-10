Henry Winkler Criticized Over LA Wildfire ‘Arson’ Claim After Firefighters Deny Viral Rumor

Henry Winkler is causing quite the stir amid the wildfires in Los Angeles. As the fires continue to devastate the city and surrounding areas, the Happy Days alum claimed on X, “THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA. May you be beaten you unrecognizable !! the pain you have caused !!!” Fire officials in Los Angeles told TMZ that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fires and where they started since more and more keep popping up.

There have been rumors floating around that someone or some people have deliberately been starting the fires, which have been destroying the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, the Hollywood Hills, Acton, Sylmar, and most recently, Calabasas. Embers from the fires have also been starting smaller flames across the city, with at least five people dying. Since there is no proof that the fires have been caused by arson, fire officials even told the outlet that Winkler “needs to chill.”

While the arson squad of the LAFD is investigating each fire, that doesn’t necessarily mean they believe it’s arson. They’re just the ones who investigate the cause of every major fire. It will probably take some time before a real cause is determined, especially since the fires keep raging. Meaning until there is some hard proof or officials confirm it, fans may not want to believe The Fonz on this front, even if it is just a way to get frustrations out.

Many celebrities have expressed rage and sadness on social media, with many affected directly by the wildfires. Some have had to evacuate, and others have lost their homes completely, including Billy Crystal, who lost his home after living in it for 46 years. Paris Hilton, meanwhile, watched her Malibu home burn down on the news. Mandy Moore, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Whitney Cummings, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and Mark Hamill are just a few of the celebrities that have had to suffer the heartbreak along with thousands of other Angelinos.

Along with the evacuations, shows have had to pause production. Events such as award shows and red carpet premieres have also been canceled, and as long as the fires continue, Hollywood will be going dark. It’s a heartbreaking time and there are many possibilities as to how and why the wildfires are getting so bad. And one can hope that the answer comes soon and that the fires are contained even sooner.