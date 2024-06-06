Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Left in Tears Amidst 'Thunderous Release'

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared a power and emotional experience with her social media followers. In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old shared some photos of herself experiencing a "thunderous release" of emotions that left her in tears.

"Today I had a thunderous release cry where you lose your footing on the earth for a bit and exist in that middle space of your thoughts and the next cry," Tallulah wrote in the post's caption, "and it was beautiful and painful and human." She then candidly explained that she "even got snoot gobbers hanging out my nose." Tallulah added, "I guess I wanted to share because there's so much on here that hides, and I don't wanna hide."

Tallulah is the youngest daughter of Moore and Willis, who has been living with dementia for the past few years. Bruce was initially diagnosed with aphasia, but in 2023 it was revealed that he is living with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

In addition to Tallulah, Moore and Willis also share daughters Scout, 32, and Rumer, 35. Willis is also dad to Evelyn Penn, 9, and Mabel Ray, 11, whom he shares with Emma Heming Willis, his wife since 2009. Willis and Moore are also grandparents to Rumer's baby daughter, Louetta Isley.

Sadly, the beloved actor recently got a disappointing health update. A source close to the family shared that his "disease has progressed quickly, and he can't really communicate anymore." The In Touch source went on to say that his family is currently planning a big party for his 69th birthday on March 19, "Those who love Bruce want to cherish every last moment with him. They all realize this could be his last birthday," the source said, adding that Willis' daughters are "taking as many photos and videos as possible."