Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Shares Joyous Throwback Photo

Tallulah Willis is reflecting on a few happy memories with her dad, Bruce Willis. In a photo of the father-daughter duo posing happily in grass, Tallulah captioned the picture: "tbt with my bff ☀️" She shared the photo to Instagram. Tallulah is Willis' daughter with ex-wife, Demi Moore. The two split in 1998 after 11 years of marriage, shocking all of Hollywood. Their relationship was a whirlwind, wedding after just four months of dating. They remained close after their split, with Moore being involved in Bruce's care since his dementia diagnosis.

The G.I. Jane star appeared as a guest on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show Bravo Andy. During the interview, Cohen asked her to share a message to people and families dealing with loved ones who suffer from the same or similar condition as Bruce.

"I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they're at," Moore, 61, said. "When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not."

Despite being re-married, Moore is reportedly the "facilitator" and remains a huge part of his care, as reported by Page Six. The former couple share two other adult children together in addition to Tallulah.

Like her actor parents, Tallulah is also an actor. The 30-year-old has been opening up recently about her own struggles, including an eating disorder and being diagnosed with autism as a child.

Of her father's diagnosis, Tallulah spoke about it in an interview last fall. "He has a really aggressive cognitive disease, a form of dementia that's very rare," she said on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, adding, "He is the same, which I think, in this regard, I've learned is the best thing you can ask for."