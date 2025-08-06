Brooke Hogan Explains Why She Didn’t Go to Dad Hulk Hogan’s Funeral

Brooke Hogan is explaining her absence from late father Hulk Hogan’s funeral.

Brooke, who had not been in contact with her father for the past two years, was notably absent from the service honoring the six-time WWE Champion, which was held Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he died of a heart attack on July 24 at age 71.

That same day, Brooke, 37, explained her decision to skip the service in an Instagram post, revealing that she and Steven Oleksy, 39, decided to take 7-month-old twins Oliver and Molly to the beach instead.

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “And although I know people grieve in many ways – and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how…privately…the way that made me feel the closest to him.”

The new mom continued. “The only thing missing today was him in [his] pop up lawn chair watching the waves… and the sunset,” adding in a direct message to her father, “Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved.”

“Molly loved the water. I think she’ll be a ‘little fish’ as you called me,” the reality TV alum went on. “We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you.”

She concluded, “Rest in heaven, Daddy”

Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan during Keshia Chante, Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan Visit MuchOnDemand – December 4, 2006 at Chum/City Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Brooke shared an additional message about her father on her Instagram Story, writing that she had taken her kids to her dad’s “favorite place” in order to honor him. “We will be celebrating your life and all our good memories while we have our feet in the same saltwater you loved. Until we meet again, daddy,” she wrote.

Hulk, born Terry Bollea, was laid to rest in a private service at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Clearwater, Fla., where he resided with his wife, Sky Daily. In attendance were Kid Rock, Triple H, Theon Von, and Stephanie McMahon, as per PEOPLE.