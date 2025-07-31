Hulk Hogan Cause of Death Released

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed following the wrestling legend’s death on July 24 at 71.

Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) died last week of acute myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The six-time WWE World Champion also had a history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, a common condition that causes irregular heartbeats, according to medical records obtained by the outlet. Hogan’s history of leukemia was previously undisclosed publicly.

First responders rushed to Hogan’s Clearwater Beach, Fla., home at 9:51 a.m. on July 24 for a call of a person in cardiac arrest. While medics attempted to revive Hogan at the scene, he was taken to a local hospital not long after and declared dead.

Rumors that Hogan was in poor health began to circulate in June, but a rep for the controversial wrestler denied the reports that he was “on his deathbed,” telling E! News on June 18 there were “no reasons to panic.”

Following Hogan’s death, the WWE released a statement saying that everyone at the organization was “saddened” to learn of his passing.

“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition with the Hulkamania craze of the 1980s and reignited sports-entertainment’s popularity in the 1990s through his leadership of the New World Order in WCW,” they continued. “Whether he was a hero or villain, clad in red and yellow or black and white, The Hulkster was always one of the ring’s most popular and enduring stars. …WWE extends its condolences to Bollea’s family, friends and fans.”

Hogan was a controversial figure throughout his career, having had a racist rant leaked in 2015 that he would later call “unacceptable.” Hogan was also featured in a sex tape that was leaked online in 2012 and would go on to become the cornerstone of his lawsuit against Gawker. Hogan’s legal battle, backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, was settled for $31 million in 2016 and led to Gawker’s bankruptcy, prompting concerns about a free press and privacy rights.