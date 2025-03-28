Linda Hogan Reveals She Hasn’t Seen Daughter Brooke in Almost 8 Years: ‘My Family Is the Worst Mess’

Linda Hogan is speaking about the “mess” that is her family’s drama.

The ex-wife of Hulk Hogan, 65, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 26, to share a tearful video in which she claimed the WWE Hall of Famer was a “complete liar” and “sex addict” and caused her years-long estrangement from daughter Brooke Hogan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m okay with most things, but today, something hit,” Linda began her video. “It’s been 15—or longer—years since I left Hulk Hogan and my family is the worst mess.”



Linda, whose divorce from Hulk (real name Terry Bollea) was finalized in 2009, continued, “Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She’s had twins. She got married, she didn’t tell us… She had a huge fight with Terry. I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too.”

Nick Hogan, Brooke Hogan, Linda Hogan and Hulk Hogan (Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic)

Linda continued that she hasn’t talked to Brooke, who wed pro hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022 and welcomed twins Oliver and Molly in January, in “almost eight years now.”

Linda said she wanted to speak out about her family to share the reality of life after her divorce. “I have to be honest about what I went through in my marriage with Terry as Hulk Hogan,” she said, “and what it entailed, and what it has caused over the years.”

Following Linda’s social media rant, Brooke responded with a lengthy message of her own on social media, claiming that she had been “EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood” in what was the “tip of a very large iceberg” of family issues.



“Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it’s not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes,” she wrote. “This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence I’ve trained to pretend to have.”

Brooke said her mother’s behavior in the video she had posted was “mild” compared to what she was used to as a child, but added, “That being said, she has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can’t control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things.”



While Brooke said she wanted to be vague in her response to her family issues being made public, she did disclose that she had separate reasons for “going no contact” with each of her parents.

“No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother,” she wrote. “This also pertains to my Dad’s second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life.”