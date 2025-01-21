Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Gives Birth to Twins, Shares First Photos

Brooke Hogan and Steven Oleksy are officially parents two times over after welcoming twins! The Hogan Knows Best alum, 36, announced the birth of her twins with the former NHL player, 38, on Saturday, Jan. 18, having kept her pregnancy private.

The daughter of former wrestling star Hulk Hogan shared two photos on Instagram to announce the Jan. 15 arrival of her fraternal twins, a boy and a girl named Oliver Andrew Oleksy and Molly Gene Oleksy. In one photo, Brooke can be seen wearing a gray shirt reading “Mama Est. 2025” while cradling her babies. In another, Oleksy hugs his wife from behind as their newly-expanded family waits outside of the hospital.

“So… just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties,” wrote Brooke, who last posted on Instagram on Oct. 29. After revealing her twins’ names and birthdate, the new mom gushed, “Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good.”

Brooke’s comment section was filled with support from her famous friends, including Paris Hilton, who wrote, “Congratulations love!” Elle King added, “GORGEOUS MOMMY!!! Love you guys such a beautiful family!” as Bre Tiesi commented, “O M G CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

In addition to revealing the birth of her twins, Brooke’s post also marks the first time she has shared a photo of her husband since the two confirmed their marriage on Jan. 1, 2024. After the couple tied the knot privately in June 2022, TMZ confirmed their marriage in December 2023, prompting the duo’s response on New Year’s Day.

“A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out,” she wrote on Instagram, adding a shrugging emoji. “So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest badass you’ll ever meet,” she continued. “I’m really lucky. God did me a solid on this one. Thank you for all the kind words of celebration and encouragement. We feel so blessed. Thank you for being kind. Now back to our regularly scheduled privacy.”

Oleksy posted a statement to X (formerly Twitter) on the same day. “I value privacy on a deep level, but I guess some secrets are just too amazing to hide forever,” he wrote. “Somehow the news got out, so I just wanted to thank everyone for the love and support. Especially the journalists who chose positivity and kindness.”