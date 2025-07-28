Hulk Hogan’s Wife Sky Daily Speaks Out After His Death

Hulk Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, is heartbroken after the death of the late professional wrestling star Thursday.

Daily, who is Hogan’s third wife, took to Instagram on Friday after Hogan (real name is Terry Bollea) died at home at age 71 the day prior, revealing that her husband had been “dealing with some health issues” before his death.

“I wasn’t ready for this…and my heart is in pieces,” Daily wrote alongside a photo with her late husband. “He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.”

She continued, “This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Daily wrote, “Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all,” adding, “You meant everything to him.”

As Hogan was a “believer in Christ,” Daily wrote that she took comfort in “knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home.” She concluded, “Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality.”

Hogan died Thursday, with local officials reporting they had responded to his Clearwater, Fla., home after getting a 911 call about a cardiac arrest. Hogan was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hulk Hogan sits with his wife Sky Daily on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Daily and Hogan were first romantically linked in February 2022, and in July 2023, the six-time WWE World Champion announced he and Daily were engaged. Two months later, the pair tied the knot in Florida.

Hogan was previously married to Linda Hogan, with whom he shares daughter Brooke, 37, and son Nick, 35, from 1983 to 2009. He then married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, and the two were married until their 2021 divorce.