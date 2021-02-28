Brody Jenner Reportedly Splits From Josie Canseco Following Kaitlynn Carter Breakup

Brody Jenner has reportedly split from model Josie Canseco, who he began dating shortly after separating from Kaitlynn Carter. Sources told TMZ that the main reason for the breakup is age, as Jenner is 36 and Canseco is 22. The two are reportedly on “different pages in life” and are no longer together. The couple had made their red carpet debut at Calabasas’ Halloween experience, Nights of the Jack, in early October.

(Photo: Getty / Jean Baptiste Lacroix)

They also confirmed their relationship on social media in September, with both parties sharing photos from a weekend trip to Montana. Jenner had previously posted photos of Canseco on his Instagram Story in August as the two were getting ready for a night out in New York City. Both have since removed all Instagram photos of each other amid the breakup reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner and Canseco were first spotted together in August, weeks after he and Carter announced their split. Jenner and Carter married in in June 2018 in Indonesia during a ceremony officiated by two Sumbanese priests at the Nihi Sumba resort on the Indonesian island of Sumba, though it is unclear whether they were ever legally married in the United States.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the couple’s reps confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

After splitting with Jenner, Carter began dating Miley Cyrus, though that couple split in September. Cyrus is now dating singer Cody Simpson, and while Jenner is single once again, sources told TMZ that Jenner and Canseco’s breakup has nothing to do with Carter.

Jenner told Entertainment Tonight that his and Carter’s split will be documented on The Hills: New Beginnings.

“I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of that,” he said. “Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But, you’ll definitely see some of that.”

“The Hills was one of those things where, it’s tough to put yourself out there like that but ultimately, it can be very therapeutic as well,” the reality star added. “To put yourself out there and leave yourself open for judgment can also be helpful to your daily life and moving forward in how you grow up. There’s a lot of times you get people that’ll tell you, ‘Don’t do it. It’s a reality show.’ But you gotta be yourself and just do it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jean Baptiste Lacroix