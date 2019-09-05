Brody Jenner Reportedly ‘Happy’ Ex Kaitlynn Carter ‘Found Love’ With Miley Cyrus

In early August, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter announced that they were splitting up after five years together, with Carter photographed kissing Miley Cyrus a few weeks later during a vacation in Italy. Since then, the two women have been seen together several times, including at the VMAs, though there appear to be no hard feelings between the exes.

“Brody’s happy that Kaitlynn’s moved on and found love,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Brody and Kaitlynn separated on good terms and are still close friends,” another source previously told the outlet. “Brody is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship.”

Jenner himself discussed his current relationship with Carter in a recent Instagram post in which he defended his ex after she had received negativity.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life,” the reality star continued. “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Carter went on to prove that the two have no hard feelings towards each other when she and Cyrus sent Jenner a weed bouquet for his recent birthday.

“WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn,” a card attached to the bouquet read.

Along with Carter, Jenner has also moved on since the split and has been spotted multiple times with model Josie Canseco.

Jenner and Carter separated around one year after their wedding ceremony in Indonesia. Depsite the ceremony, the couple reportedly never obtained a marriage license in the United States and were never legally married.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the couple’s reps confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

