Britney Spears Puts $12 Million Mansion up For Sale Amid Fan Concerns

Britney Spears reportedly put her $12 million mansion up for sale, just months after she and her husband Sam Asghari bought it. The surprising decision comes amid renewed fan concerns for her well-being after some concerning Instagram activity. Her relationship with Asghari has also fallen under increased scrutiny.

Spears and Asghari bought the Calabasas, California mansion in June for $11.8 million. The 11,650-square-foot estate sits on a 1.6-acre lot. It is even located in the same neighborhood as Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17. Sources told TMZ there was nothing serious behind her decision to sell. She just "hasn't fallen in love" with the mansion and hoped to sell it this year.

Spears, 41, also owns a Thousand Oaks mansion, which she bought for $7.5 million in 2015. This is the same mansion where she films many of her Instagram videos. It is unclear if she plans to still buy a second home.

The "Womanizer" singer is no longer living under a conservatorship, but her fans remain concerned about her social media activity. In December, there were concerns about her safety and speculation that she no longer had control of her Instagram page. she told fans she was traveling to New York City, but sources told TMZ she really went to Mexico with Asghari for the holidays.

There have also been rumors about Asghari and Spears' relationship. In early November, she published a since-deleted Instagram post claiming she was "not sure" she was "present" during her wedding to Asghari in June 2022. Weeks later, there was an awkward Livestream with the two that fans saw.

Asghari later insisted that Spears has full control of her Instagram page after she took a lengthy break from posting. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in early December. "She has her voice and is a free woman." Asghari said he stopped posting photos of Spears on his own Instagram page to protect her privacy.

TMZ caught up with Asghari on Friday, and he again insisted he is not controlling any aspect of his wife's life. "You know in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on so I understand where they're coming from," Asghari said of the conspiracy theories spreading among fans. "They're just being protective. If anything, they're being good fans."